A 36-year-old man was injured early Wednesday when the motor home he was in caught fire in East Topeka, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. at 205 S.E. Swygart.

Initial reports indicated Topeka police officers discovered the fire as they were in the area responding to a shots-fired call.

Police said the shots were believed to have been a popping sound coming from the motor home after it had caught fire.

A man who had been in the motor home and who had suffered burns was with police when other emergency responders arrived on the scene.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Stacy Howbert said at the scene that crews arrived to find the motor home fully involved in flames.

The man and his dog were able to make it out of the motor home before fire crews arrived on the scene.

The fire victim was treated in an American Medical Response ambulance before being transported to a local hospital. The man's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

The man told authorities his dog had also made it out of the motor home, but the animal hadn't been located as of 5:30 a.m.

The motor home was located inside a fenced area on the south side of S.E. 2nd between California Avenue and Swygart Street.

A Topeka fire investigator had been called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin said the preliminary investigation indicated the blaze was accident in nature and was associated with a malfunctioning propane cooking appliance.

The estimated loss was $1,500, including $1,000 to the vehicle and $500 to its contents.