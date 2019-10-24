Reece is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave. He has already been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and his adoption fee has already been paid. The facility is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment as needed. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call (913) 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information.

Prudence Siebert

Reece is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave. He has already been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and his adoption fee has already been paid. The facility is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment as needed. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call (913) 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information.