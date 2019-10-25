St. John family welcomes new son.

Cody and Julie Dick, St. John, announce the birth of their son, Landen Lee Dick, born September 24, 2019. He weighed 6.9 lbs and was 19.5 inches long. Landen has one sibling, Olivia, age 5.

His paternal grandparents are Roger and Fran Dick, St. John, and his maternal grandparents are Bill and Deb Scheef, Salina.

Great grandparents are Beverly Ziegenbein, Salina, the late Neal Smith, Ashland, NE, Loretta Billinger, Wakeeney, the late Edwin Billinger, Wakeeney; late Mary Kay and Wally Scheef, Gretna, NE, and late David and Evelyn Dick, Burrton.

Landen was born at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.