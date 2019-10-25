The program director for the Center for Marine Science at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Ariz., will deliver the Ray and Stella Dillon Lecture Series talk at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Fredi Lajvardi’s story as an underwater robotics teacher inspired the documentary, “Underwater Dreams,” and the movie, “Spare Parts.” A film, “Dream Big,” also told about the winning robotics team.

Lajvardi gives lectures but he continues to be active in STEM education, promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics. As an educator, he has guided a team of disadvantaged teenagers who have defeated university teams in robotics competition.

Tickets to the lecture are $10 and will be sold at the door to the venue, the Hutchinson Sports Arena. They also can be purchased at the same price in advance at the Hutchinson Community College’s Campus Store in the Parker Student Union.

For more information about the Dillon Lecture Series, call Robin Woodworth at 620-665-3505.