Look for highs around 55 degrees with sunny skies on Friday in the Topeka area.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be around 60 degrees under sunny skies.

Sunday also should be sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

A chance for rain enters the picture on Monday.

A chance for snow is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

• Monday: A 40 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

• Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.