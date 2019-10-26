Dighton residents and dog owners Becca and Mike Warta asked for a change in a Dighton city ordinance banning pit bull dogs and dogs with those characteristics and the city council voted to seek public opinion by putting a question on the ballot, according to Dighton city clerk Chelle Anderson.

The Nov. 5 election question is:

Should the City of Dighton’s Ordinance prohibiting the possession of the Pit Bull Dog; Staffordshire Bull Terrier Breed; the American Pit Bull Terrier Breed or the American Staffordshire Bull Terrier Breed of dog or any combination thereof be abolished?

After the election, the Dighton City Council will return to the issue. It isn’t mandated to change or retain the ordinance, based on the election outcome, Anderson said.

City Councilmember Jeff Schmalzried said it took Mayor Doyle Capra’s vote to break a 2-2 tie to move the issue toward the ballot. Councilmember Matthew McClure was absent, and Schmalzried and Councilmember Kasyn Hendrix were opposed, while Councilmembers Austin Bretz and Christine Birney-Carter were for it, with Capra siding with them.

City codes are not online, and Becca Ward said she asked about dog regulations before she and her husband put a contract on a house in Dighton this year. She said she was informed about tags. Only after they closed on the house did they learn about the ordinance, she said.

They have two rescue dogs from Garden City that technically are pit bull mixes, said Warta. She has doubts about whether one is a pit bull mix, but that’s how it was labeled, she said.

Warta said she asked the Lane County Sheriff Department what she could do and was advised to go to City Hall. For now, the dogs are allowed as the issue is pending.

They are house dogs and the residence has a privacy fence, Warta said. She can’t walk them and they have to stay confined, she said. The dogs have been sterilized and microchipped, she said, and have had their shots.

She said she and her husband love Dighton and find it a welcoming community — except for the dog ordinance. But they won’t remain within the city if the ordinance stays. “I told them if it doesn’t pass, we will move because we're not going to put our dogs down,” she said. As for the dogs' demeanor, Warta called them "big chickens."

Schmalzried said he is “vehemently opposed” to changing the ordinance. “Once a pit bull gets a hold of you, it does not let go,” he said. Youths and older people in particular, he said, would be vulnerable to a deadly attack. He considers evidence online about the potential dangers of pit bulls abundant.

Since the issue has been raised, he said, he’s had phone calls from constituents but none from those supporting a change in the ordinance. Some callers “are probably more adamant than I am,” Schmalzried said, about keeping the ban.

Warta said she would be happy with an aggressive dog ordinance.

The city of Burden in Cowley County dropped its pit bull ban in early 2018, but there are special rules for owners of such dogs. Burden has a city ordinance addressing nuisance or dangerous animals, according to Burden city clerk Julia Loving. Owners of pit bulls must undergo a background check, bring in proof of ownership, have the dog registered, microchipped and sterilized. The annual registration fee is $50.

There are about 200 dogs in Burden, and there are three registered pit bulls, Loving said.

She said the Burden City Council had a request to lift the prohibition and the council conducted a public hearing to get input. Only a few people showed up, all in favor of ending the ban, Loving said.

About five months ago, the governing body of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan., voted to remove its ban on pit bulls. It has an ordinance addressing dangerous dogs.

The city of Hutchinson has no dog breed restrictions. There are always a few dogs that are pit bull mixes available for adoption at the Hutchinson Animal Shelter, said Ronald Schlabs, animal service services manager.