Hutchinson USD 308 teachers could get an extra big payday in December.

A tentative agreement between Hutchinson USD and the teachers’ bargaining unit has been ratified by teachers and is expected to win approval Monday night from the school board.

It contains raises and is retroactive to July 1, the start of the fiscal year. The retroactive sums probably will be paid in the monthly pay period in mid-December, according to Rick Kraus, assistant superintendent of human resources.

Under the proposed contract, the yearly base pay for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree would be $39,807, up about 2.5 percent from $38,850 in 2018-19. All other steps on the matrix scale would rise, too.

Some teachers are eligible to move on the matrix based on longevity and additional college credit hours. For example, a second-year teacher who was earning $38,850 in his first year teaching in USD 308 last year, and has no additional credit hours, would earn $40,404 this year - a 4 percent hike - because of movement on the matrix.

Altogether, the impact of the increases built into the package - including higher salaries and movement on the matrix and a boost in supplemental salaries - is estimated at $891,194, or a 4.83 percent increase.

That compares to approximately 4.5 percent increases in funding packages for administrative employees and classified employees, according to Kraus. The school board approved those raises earlier and employees in those groups have been receiving them.

The tentative agreement with teachers also says language will be inserted setting a minimum lunch time of 20 minutes. Twenty minutes is the standard for elementary schools because there is a 40-minute block for students for lunch and recess and 20 minutes for lunch is the target, Kraus said.

Negotiators for teachers wanted a longer lunch period, Kraus said. The compromise was to stipulate a minimum lunch time of 20 minutes in teh contract.

Some school board members have been involved in negotiations and the full board regularly has been kept apprised of the talks in closed sessions at their board meetings. Kraus expects the board will approve this agreement.