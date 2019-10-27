Interior repairs & replace 2 windows 612 E 10th Ave., $4,000, Sykes, William Mason and Loxi Lynn

Reroof 2402 Westminster Dr., $8,000, Buck Roofing Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 1410 W 30th Ave., $6,667, Wray & Sons Roofing

Tear off & reroof 1806 James St., $12,068, Wray & Sons Roofing WRAY & SONS ROOFING

Tear-off & reroof 913 E 6th Ave., $7,685, Wray & Sons Roofing

Tear-off & reroof 200 W 7th Ave., $6,919, Taylor Made Exteriors LLC

Tear-off & reroof 26 E 13th Ave., $7,466, Taylor Made Exteriors LLC

Tear-off & reroof 316 W 11th Ave., $10,900, Wray & Sons Roofing

Re-roof 2115 N Hendricks St., $12,300, Phoenix Roofing Inc.

Reroof back porch 16 Countryside Dr., $3,000, Schmucker Contracting Inc.

Replacement window install 13 17th Crestview, $6,050, Woodbridge Home Exteriors

Reroof 317 E Avenue B, $6,600, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Tear-off & reroof 1114 N Arthur St., $5,500, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Tear off & reroof 208 E 8th Ave., $5,900, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Tear-off & reroof 500 Adair Cir., $12,600, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Tear-off & reroof 111 W 18th Ave., $9,300, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Tear-off & reroof 515 E 6th Ave., $10,100, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Tear-off & reroof 912 E 13th Ave., $8,100, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Tear-off & reroof 701 W 25th Ave., $7,500, Les Richardson Constructin Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 406 E 13th Ave., $6,800, Ark Valley Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 2703 N Madison St., $8,000, Ark Valley Inc.

tear-off & reroof 402 W 27th Ave., $7,000, Ark Valley Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 429 E Avenue A, $12,017, Penner Remodeling

New pool house 3816 Deer Ridge Dr., $50,000, Erickson Custom Bldg. LLC

Demolition of single family house & garage 918 E 6th Ave., $ - H. Excavating LLC

New Silo Pad and Alcove for Jackson Dairy 2700 E 4th Ave., $950,000, Conco Inc.

Replace exterior windows 200 E Avenue A, $500, Ram Brothers LLC

Reroof 29 W 2nd Ave., $25,197, Wray & Sons Roofing.