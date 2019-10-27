Cunningham named Hotelier of the Year

DODGE CITY — The Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association held its annual Hospitality Night Out celebration and fundraiser Oct. 14 in Mulvane where several industry awards and honors were given.

Among them was the naming of Bill Cunningham as Hotelier of the Year.

Cunningham is the owner of Best Western Country Inn and Suites and Best Western North Edge Inn in Dodge City.

According to KRHA, hotel operator nominees are judged based on their involvement in the community and/or the association. By supporting the association, the individual or business is supporting the hospitality industry.

“It feels good,” Cunningham said of the award. “To be in an industry and noticed on all the good we are doing is special.

Arraignment continued in attempted murder case

LEAVENWORTH — There has been another continuance in the case of a man who is charged with an Easton shooting, according to court records.

Daniel W. Owens appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for what had been scheduled as an arraignment. But the arraignment was continued until Dec. 4, according to court records.

Owens, 44, Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13 at a residence in Easton.

The victim testified during a June 28 hearing that he was shot multiple times after Owens allegedly forced his way into the home.

The arraignment has had several continuances.