Do you know how that playground equipment at the park down the street was purchased? Or the new sign leading visitors to a local landmark? How about initial money for a festival? In any community, chances are that someone, or a group of individuals, wrote a grant proposal and received funding to help with the project.

Individuals and community groups can learn more about writing successful grant proposals at a workshop planned in Herington on Nov. 13. Presented by Nancy Daniels, a community vitality specialist with K-State Research and Extension and the author of many grant proposals, participants will learn where to find grants, how to find sources of data for community needs and the common elements of great grant proposals, and practice grant writing elements.

The training will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Herington Community Building, 810 S. Broadway in Herington, and includes lunch if registration is completed and paid for before Wednesday, Nov. 6. After November 6, lunch is not guaranteed. The cost to attend is $20.

Participants are encouraged to bring their grants or grant ideas to share. More information and registration is available by contacting the Dickinson County office of K-State Research and Extension at 785-263-2001.