One person was reported to have suffered serious injuries in a rear-end, hit-and-run crash Monday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7 p.m. Monday on I-70, just east of 18th Street in Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Nissan Altima was eastbound on I-70 when it was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, Rocio Garnica-Arreola, 39, of Olathe, was transported to The University of Kansas Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Nissan, Isaac Garnica, 6, of Olathe, was reported uninjured. The patrol said he was property restrained in a child safety seat.