St. John students among many honored across the state.

LAWRENCE— This fall, the Kansas Honor Scholar Program, a longstanding tradition of the University of Kansas Alumni Association and KU Endowment, will honor more than 3,600 high school seniors throughout Kansas for their academic excellence and achievement.

Honored from Kiowa County High School were Ashlind Gumpenberger and Bradon Boyles. From Pratt the honorees were Jarrett Bates, Riley Decker, Vanessa Leckner, Noah Malone, Grant May, Danielle Staats, Kahrie Stegman and Ivan Andres Venegas. Earning distinction from Macksville were Elena Kuckelman and Gabe Wolff. Representing St. John-Hudson were Erin Crissman, Bree Meyer, Trevor Tanner and Marshall Woolf. Students honored from Skyline were Ryan Adams, Cory Crouch and Caleb Reece.

Since 1971 the program has honored more than 140,000 high school seniors—from all 105 Kansas counties and approximately 360 high schools—for ranking academically in the top 10 percent of their class. The program is made possible by KU Endowment, alumni donations and proceeds from the Alumni Association’s Jayhawk license plate program, and allows the University and the Alumni Association to create more scholarship opportunities for Kansas students.

This year, the Association and KU’s Office of Admissions and Scholarships awarded five incoming freshmen from Garden City, Kansas City, Liberal, Topeka and Winfield one-time, $1,000 Kansas Honor Scholar Scholarships, funded entirely by alumni donations. In addition, two students, from Salina and Kansas City, received the $1,000 renewable four-year Herbert Rucker Woodward Scholarship, given annually for the past 21 years to Kansas Honor Scholars. Since 1985, more than 17,000 Kansas Honor Scholars have attended KU.

Scholars and their families have been attending their choice of 13 regional ceremonies to accept their awards during the months of October and November.

Ceremonies include speakers, recognition of the scholars, and a reception for scholars, families, school administrators and alumni. During the ceremony, students will receive distinctive Kansas Honor Scholar medallions that can be worn at their local graduations or recognition events. In addition, the Alumni Association will mail certificates to all high schools for distribution to all 3,600 Kansas Honor Scholars. For more information and to register online, visit kualumni.org/khs.

