1. Good Vibes to host Guy Fieri's 68 Camaro SS: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30, Good Vibrations, 309 N Walnut St, Hutchinson. Good Vibrations will host Guy Fieri’s 1968 Camaro SS from his popular Food Network show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.” The visit is a part of the Hutchinson Reno No. 124 Masonic Lodge and the Kansas Masonic Foundations fundraising efforts. Patrons will be able to see the vehicle and purchase a $20 raffle ticket for a chance to win the Camaro in a statewide drawing later next year.



2. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 6:15 p.m. Oct. 30, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Every Wednesday, you'll learn how stepping on your mat can help relieve stress, joint pain, muscle discomfort, and more. One hour, beginner-friendly, all-levels class. The cost to attend class is $10 per class or $40 per month. Members of the Art Center can purchase tickets for $7 per class or $28 per month.

3. Let Them Eat Cake Coffee Group, Trick or Treat edition: 10 a.m. Oct. 30, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. This week, we'll make Vietnamese egg coffee and green hummus. Cost is $15 per person. Please register by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or coming to the store.