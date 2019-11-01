The paintings of Larry Bolton are on exhibit at the Dillon Nature Center, Nov. 3 through Dec. 20. The work on display are plein air paintings of Dillon Nature Center scenes spanning four seasons. The scenes include a variety of birds and animals that one would encounter on location.

This area is important to Bolton as he walks there every morning. He paints what he sees, such as deer, raccoons, herons, geese and his white duck friend, as well as fishermen and photographers that also gather at Dillon Nature Center.

“This is a place of early morning meditation and the diversity of wildlife, plants and trees is perfect for getting one's thoughts together,” Bolton said.

Dillon Nature Center is located at 3002 E 30th Ave., Hutchinson.

Marte's mural

I have written about many murals in past columns. Most of these murals are in the public eye and easy to view in person. One mural that is ‘off the beaten path ‘, is a work of art by Marte Crow that was created for the apartments above Bookends Bookstore on Main Street.

This mural was commissioned by owners Gwen and Wes Bartlett for their renovated space upstairs. Inspired by old historical drawings and photographs, the Bartletts and local artist Marte Crow worked together to dream up the idea.

Gwen Bartlett said the idea struck her while they were sitting at the historical hotel bar in Wichita and where a mural of historic Wichita resides. Crow included the Bookends Bookstore in her creative version of downtown Hutchinson Main Street. The earthy colors and bold lines of her mural portray the vintage look and fortitude of Downtown Hutchinson back in the day.

Crow is an accomplished artist who had studied classical art and teaches painting at the Hutchinson Art Center. Her work is consistent in its beautiful design and representation, both figuratively and architecturally.

If you would like to see the mural, contact the Bartletts at Bookends, 123 N. Main St., for a viewing time.

New exhibits

New exhibits are opening at the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery on Nov. 3. They include a show of works by artist Ross Braught (1898-1983); collage and assemblage pieces by Cal Mahin and ceramics by Sheldon Ganstrom, both of Hays. This exhibit includes a variety of refined work from diverse artists. From assemblage to ceramics, the show is full of unique pieces.

The reception will be on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m., with gallery talks beginning at 2:30. The shows will be on display through January 5, 2020. The Birger Sandzén Gallery is located at 401 N. First St., Lindsborg.

