LAWRENCE — The Sunflower Showdown never really materialized.

Instead it was more like a Wildcat walk in the park.

Kansas State displayed surgical efficiency on offense to control the clock and its defense forced a pair of key Kansas turnovers in the first half Saturday on the way to a dominating 38-10 victory over the Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium.

It was the third straight victory — 11th consecutive in the series — for K-State, which improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12. It also secured bowl eligibility for the Wildcats in coach Chris Klieman's first season after they saw an eight-year postseason streak snapped last year.

KU, which had put together back-to-back big games under new offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, never got untracked and was derailed by two first-half interceptions. The Jayhawks dropped to 3-6 with a 1-5 league record.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson had another big day for K-State, completing 9 of 16 passes for 129 yards, plus rushing for 127 and three touchdowns. Harry Trotter, getting the start at running back in place of James Gilbert and Jordon Brown, carried 20 times for 92 yards and a touchdown, and freshman Joe Ervin had 46 yards.

K-State finished with 471 yards total offense — 342 on the ground — to 241 for Kansas. The Jayhawks got their only touchdown with 35 seconds left on a 1-yard run by backup quarterback Manny Miles.

For the Jayhawks, Carter Stanley completed 13 of 23 passes for 115 yards and Miles 2 of 3 for 65. The Jayhawks finished with 61 yards rushing, led by Pooka Williams with 61.

K-State wasted no time building on its 17-3 halftime lead, taking the third-quarter kickoff and driving 75 yards in nine plays with Thompson scoring his second touchdown on a 12-yard run. It was the third scoring drive of four minutes or more.

On the scoring drive, Thompson eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark and K-State's pushed its total to 329 total offense.

The Wildcats tacked on two fourth-quarter touchdowns after taking over on downs deep in KU territory with Thompson scoring on a 4-yard run and Tyler Burns on a 14-yarder.

K-State put together two early scoring drives and forced two KU turnovers, then got a 39-yard field goal from Blake Lynch as time expired to lead by 14 at the half.

The Wildcats had 244 yards total offense and dominated time of possession with 19 1/2 minutes in the half. Thompson completed 6 of 9 passes to six different receivers for 68 yards, plus ran the ball 11 times for 91 and a touchdown.

Trotter had 58 first-half yards and a touchdown on 12 carries at the break.

KU managed just 74 yards total offense in the first half. Carter Stanley completed 6 of 11 passes but was intercepted twice. The second pick, but Da'Quan Patton with 1:20 left in the half, set up Lynch's field goal.

Kansas State's offense dominated early, starting the game with back-to-back 10-play scoring drives that consumed a total of 10 minutes, 45 seconds.

After stopping KU to open the game, the Wildcats marched 88 yards in 5:54, with Thompson scoring in on a 1-yard carry.

Kansas answered with a 45-yard drive, resulting in a 34-yard Liam Jones field goal that cut it to 7-3 with 4:50 left in the first quarter, but K-State came right back to go 78 yards with 4:51 off the clock to lead 14-3 on Trotter's 9-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.