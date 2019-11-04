Presbyterian Manor hosting veterans breakfast

Veterans, their spouses and widows are invited to Newton Presbyterian Manor for a complimentary pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Presbyterian Manor, 1200 E. Seventh, Newton.

“It’s an honor to host our area veterans, their spouses and widows each year,” said Marc Kessinger, executive director. “The morning is special, full of stories, expressions of thanks and hugs as we remember their sacrifice.”

The meal will be served come-and-go from 7 to 10 a.m. in the main dining room. Heart and Soul Hospice staff will also be pinning each veteran guest with a special pin for their service.

For more information, contact Noelle Dickinson, marketing director, at 316-283-5400 or ndickinson@pmma.org.

Church to be OCC donation dropoff

Immanuel Baptist church, 1515 N. Anderson Ave., will open Nov. 18-25 as a dropoff location for Operation Christmas Child. During the Samaritan's Purse Projects National Collection Week area volunteers hope to collect more than 25,000 gift-filled shoe boxes to contribute to the global goal of collecting 11 million shoe boxes for children in need in over 100 countries around the world. For dropoff location hours, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.