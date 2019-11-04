LAWRENCE — If Harry Trotter envisioned himself playing in the Sunflower Showdown growing up, he wasn't wearing purple.

"I grew up a big KU fan, to be honest, and I emailed them all the time," Trotter, Kansas State's junior running back from Atchison, said Saturday after shredding Kansas for 92 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in the Wildcats' 38-10 victory at Memorial Stadium.

It was a classic case of, if you can't join them, beat them.

"Not getting (emails) back, it definitely motivated me and this one was definitely personal for me," said Trotter, who got the nod at running back after starter James Gilbert and No. 1 backup Jordon Brown were hampered by injuries. "But I'm always going to have a chip on my shoulder each week and it's just another game for us."

And another victory for the No. 20-ranked Wildcats (6-2, 3-2 Big 12), who now have won three in a row and 11 straight Sunflower Showdowns heading into a key Big 12 matchup at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday at Texas (5-3, 3-2).

Despite the injuries to Gilbert and Brown, who carried the ball twice before taking a seat for the day, K-State rolled up 342 yards on the ground behind Trotter and quarterback Skylar Thompson, who rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts.

Trotter, who sat out last year as a walk-on transfer from Louisville and earned a scholarship this season, was well prepared to face the Jayhawks.

"I thought his vision was much better than it's been, but I also attribute that to the fact that he took all the reps with the ones all week because James and Jordon didn't take many reps," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "When he had all those reps, I think he saw the things a lot better and he was running through some arm tackles."

Thompson and Trotter were especially effective running the option, a seldom-seen look for the Wildcats this season.

"It's just a thing we'd seen on film," Trotter said. "Coach (Courtney) Messingham is great at dissecting defenses, and Skylar did a great job of attacking them downhill and being able to read that play well."

It was easily a career day for Trotter, who had appeared in all seven previous games, rushing for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Klieman said Monday during the Big 12 coaches teleconference that he expects both Gilbert and Brown to be ready for the Texas game.

"Definitely knowing you're in there longer it's easier to get in a rhythm," Trotter said. "But with us rotating backs we've all got to be able to get in a rhythm quick, because you never know when your opportunities come."

That the opportunity came against a team that spurned him just made it all the more fun.

"It was definitely satisfying, but you can't get comfortable or complacent with this," Trotter said. "I've got to be able to build on this performance, as does the team.

"We've got to be able to build and we've got to be able to come back better next week."

Two more at 2:30

K-State should be well acclimated to 2:30 p.m. kickoffs by now. That was the start time against KU, and now the Texas game this Saturday on ESPN.

The Big 12 announced Monday that the Wildcats' home game against West Virginia on Nov. 16 also will kick at 2:30 on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.