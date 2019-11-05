Planets and galaxy objects should be in view this Friday.

The Fort Hays State University Astronomy Club stargazing night at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 8.

The event, originally scheduled for Oct. 18, was postponed because of weather.

Night sky observations and astronomical activities will be conducted from 8 to 10 p.m., led by FHSU’s Dr. Jack Maseberg, associate professor of physics, and Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the College of Education.

Mandy Kern, program specialist at the center, said the activities will be conducted regardless of weather. If the weather turns inclement, she said, the event will be moved indoors.

The FHSU Astronomy Club will bring its telescopes to the KWEC and educate participants about different cosmic objects.

That night, Saturn, Jupiter, and Messier Galaxy Objects will be in view. Messier Objects include nebulae, globular and open clusters, and galaxies discovered by Charles Messier in the 1770s as he was searching for comets.

KWEC will also provide refreshments, a galaxy craft and other activities inside the center.

KWEC is located at 592 NE HWY K156 in Great Bend. For more information call 877-243-9268.