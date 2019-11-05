Candidate for U.S. Senate is grounded in Kansas values.

She may not be a farmer, but U.S. Senate candidate Susan Wagle of Wichita enjoys gardening, and she doesn't mind getting her hands dirty or working hard to advocate for those she represents. During a stop in Pratt last week, Wagle said that as President of the Kansas Senate, she has always taken the concerns of her constituents seriously and worked hard to represent the conservative base in Kansas. She hopes the values she lives daily in her public and personal life will inspire votes on Tuesday, and propel her into a seat on the U.S. Senate in Washington.

"I look at that position as a way to represent Kansas, to listen to my people, and to advocate for them at a higher level," Wagle said. "I'm not afraid to take on controversial projects and everything I have done up to this point has prepared me for the next step if elected."

As the first female Speaker Pro Tem at the Kansas statehouse, Wagle said she is a seasoned negotiator who works well with others while standing firm for what she believes.

"My priorities are grounded in agriculture as that is the heart and soul of our state," she said. "Confirmation of conservative justices is high, transparent government, healthcare, the DCF crisis, all of these things are very important to me."

Wagle has a track record of taking on opioid pill mills, passing pro-life bills to ban dismemberment abortion and getting farmers and ranchers access to affordable healthcare. She enacted constitutional carry and defended constitutional rights in Kansas, and she blocked the expansion of Obamacare in the state.

"I stand with President Trump on building the border wall to secure our country but I also fully support legal immigration so our labor needs can be met," she said.

She hopes to continue to be an advocate for strong family values, supporting small business growth and protecting the agriculture base of her state.