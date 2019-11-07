North U.S. Highway 281 was scene of injury accident last week.

Two area men were injured following a two-vehicle accident north of St. John on Oct. 30.

David Thompson, 60 of Iuka, was southbound in a 2015 Ford F350 pickup on U.S. 281 about a mile north of St. John when he rear ended a southbound 1981 International truck driven by 77-year-old Leon Dunn of St. John. Dunn had turned south on 281 after entering the highway from a private drive, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash web site.

Pratt County EMS transported Thompson to Pratt Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released. Dunn was transported to the Stafford County Hospital.

Thompson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, Dunn was not wearing a seat belt. The accident was reported at 7:26 p.m.