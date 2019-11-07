Robert Murrow has won the race for Macksville Mayor with 59 votes while Estela Ibarra received 25 votes. Election results are unofficial. Results will be official after Stafford County Commissioners canvass the ballots on Monday Nov. 11.
Macksville Mayor
Robert Murrow, Macksville 59
Estela Ibarra, Macksville 25
St. John City Council-Three positions
Ryan Christie, St. John 208
Kyle Bunker, St. John 201
Marshal Sanders, St. John 160
Misty Newell, St. John 114
Dawn Sibert, St. John 108
Stafford City Council-Three positions
Andy Holmes, Stafford 127
Jimmy Brozek, Stafford 120
Myra Morrison, Stafford 105
Cheri Blaton, Stafford 89
David Curtis, Stafford 60
Ginger Sanders, Stafford 55
Hudson Mayor
Write-in Darrell Bauer 22
Thomas Fischer, Hudson 13
Hudson City Council-Five positions
Michael Haddon, Hudson 34
Billy Milton, Hudson 32
Christopher Staub, Hudson 32
Bret Fensky, Hudson 26
Jenna Zeman, Hudson 26
No write-in
Radium Mayor
Teresa Detherage, Radium 6
Write-in Susan Grey 2
Other write-in 2
Radium City Council-Five positions
Don Raybern 11
Gary Grey 10
Lacy Cummins 10
Susan Battin 10
Angela Grey 9
Zak Bauman 1
Seward Mayor
Bonnie Strobel, Seward 8
Write-in Fred Seyfert 3
Seward City Council-Five positions
Shirley Swartz 7
Rosemary Heinen 7
Charlotte Strobel 2
Melinda Thompson 2
Atlanta Gleason 2
Write-in 7
USD 350 Board of Education Position 1, District 1-4
Derek Foote, St. John 371
USD 350 Board of Education Position 2, District 2-5
Raymond Long, St. John 380
USD 350 Board of Education Position 3, District 3-6
Darin Brummer, St. John 368
USD 350 Board of Education Position 7, At-Large
Debby Waddle, St. John 345
USD 349 Board of Education-Four positions
Rebecca Austin, Stafford 219
Dawn Schreiber, Stafford 208
John Diel, Stafford 200
Michelle Brozek, Stafford 167
Sara Kerschenske, Stafford 56
USD 351 Board of Education Position 1, District 1-1
Brian Anshutz, Seward 207
USD 351 Board of Education Position 2, District 2-2
Derek Bevan, Macksville 185
USD 351 Board of Education Position 3, District 3-2
Dennis Dutton, Macksville 180
USD 351 Board of Education Position 7, At-Large
Duane Miller, Belpre 203
Constitutional Amendment
No 432
Yes 327
