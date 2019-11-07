Robert Murrow has won the race for Macksville Mayor with 59 votes while Estela Ibarra received 25 votes. Election results are unofficial. Results will be official after Stafford County Commissioners canvass the ballots on Monday Nov. 11.

St. John City Council-Three positions

Ryan Christie, St. John 208

Kyle Bunker, St. John 201

Marshal Sanders, St. John 160

Misty Newell, St. John 114

Dawn Sibert, St. John 108

Stafford City Council-Three positions

Andy Holmes, Stafford 127

Jimmy Brozek, Stafford 120

Myra Morrison, Stafford 105

Cheri Blaton, Stafford 89

David Curtis, Stafford 60

Ginger Sanders, Stafford 55

Hudson Mayor

Write-in Darrell Bauer 22

Thomas Fischer, Hudson 13

Hudson City Council-Five positions

Michael Haddon, Hudson 34

Billy Milton, Hudson 32

Christopher Staub, Hudson 32

Bret Fensky, Hudson 26

Jenna Zeman, Hudson 26

No write-in

Radium Mayor

Teresa Detherage, Radium 6

Write-in Susan Grey 2

Other write-in 2

Radium City Council-Five positions

Don Raybern 11

Gary Grey 10

Lacy Cummins 10

Susan Battin 10

Angela Grey 9

Zak Bauman 1

Seward Mayor

Bonnie Strobel, Seward 8

Write-in Fred Seyfert 3

Seward City Council-Five positions

Shirley Swartz 7

Rosemary Heinen 7

Charlotte Strobel 2

Melinda Thompson 2

Atlanta Gleason 2

Write-in 7

USD 350 Board of Education Position 1, District 1-4

Derek Foote, St. John 371

USD 350 Board of Education Position 2, District 2-5

Raymond Long, St. John 380

USD 350 Board of Education Position 3, District 3-6

Darin Brummer, St. John 368

USD 350 Board of Education Position 7, At-Large

Debby Waddle, St. John 345

USD 349 Board of Education-Four positions

Rebecca Austin, Stafford 219

Dawn Schreiber, Stafford 208

John Diel, Stafford 200

Michelle Brozek, Stafford 167

Sara Kerschenske, Stafford 56

USD 351 Board of Education Position 1, District 1-1

Brian Anshutz, Seward 207

USD 351 Board of Education Position 2, District 2-2

Derek Bevan, Macksville 185

USD 351 Board of Education Position 3, District 3-2

Dennis Dutton, Macksville 180

USD 351 Board of Education Position 7, At-Large

Duane Miller, Belpre 203

Constitutional Amendment

No 432

Yes 327