TOPEKA – Three rural electric cooperatives serving south-central and southwestern Kansas will receive more than $32 million in financing to build and improve rural electric infrastructure in their regions.

Nationally, USDA is providing $1.4 billion in financing to 27 projects through its Electric Loan Program.

In Kansas, the following electric cooperatives received financing:

• Ark Valley Electric Cooperative Association Inc. will receive a $5.74 million loan.

This money will be used to build and improve 29 miles of line to serve 228 consumers. The loan includes nearly $42,000 for smart grid applications to increase system resilience and reliability. Headquartered in South Hutchinson, and energized in 1939, Ark Valley is a rural distribution cooperative serving nearly 5,200 consumers through 2,101 miles of line.

• Sedgwick County Electric Cooperative Association Inc. was approved for an $8.116 million loan, which it will use to build and improve 67 miles of line and invest nearly $420,000 in smart grid technologies.

The cooperative serves more than 6,800 consumers over 1,175 miles of line in Harvey, Kingman, Reno, Sedgwick and Sumner counties, bordering the city of Wichita.

• Western Cooperative Electric Association Inc. will receive $19 million to connect 528 customers and build and improve 135 miles of line to enhance system resilience and reliability. Headquartered in WaKeeney, the cooperative maintains approximately 4,000 miles of line in Ellis, Gove, Graham, Ness, Rooks, Rush, Trego, Sheridan, Osborne, Russell, Barton, Lincoln, and Ellsworth Counties.