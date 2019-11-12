Pratt qualified 30 musicians for district and state honor choirs, district band.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, over 470 students from all across Southwest Kansas traveled to Dodge City to live audition for the SWKMEA (Southwest Kansas Music Educators Association) district and state honor choirs. Of the 39 Pratt High students who auditioned, 30 made it to district honor choir, making Pratt High the most represented school in the district for the honor choir. Results for the state honor choir will be announced after the district performance on Dec. 7. District honor band auditions were not live, but were sent in as recordings. Band students will live audition for state honor band after the district performance.

Making the district honor choir from Pratt are: Izabella Barker, Kaden Barker, Colby Barradas, Nick Brown, Allison Clark, Jaylen Craft, Riley Decker, Brice Dinning, Rafe Donnenwerth, Kayla Espino, Elly Fowler, Nolan Gordan, Alyssa Green, Jenna Haas, Maggie Haas, Troy Hamm, Sian Helfrich, Kasandra Heredia, Brynn Jellison, Dawson Malone, Noah Malone, Grant May, Donovan McAbee, Camdon Nickelson, Caleb Powell, Rachel Rasmussen, Easton Rector, Sterling Rector, Elisha Staats, and Kahrie Stegman.

Making the district honor band from Pratt High are Erin Jackson on 7th chair trumpet and Walker Green on 2nd chair tuba.

Making the district honor choir from Skyline are: Tylan Cherry, Brenna Dolezal, Cooper Dolezal, and Hunter Egging.

Making the district honor band from Skyline are: Corey Crouch on 9th chair flute, Ashlee Flora on 12th chair trumpet, Josiah Giles on 4th chair trombone, and Hunter Berens on 5th chair tuba. Alternates from Skyline are Katelynn McGraw on trumpet, Randi Hoffman on trumpet, and Ryan Adams on Tuba.

Making the district honor choir from Kiowa Country are: Raygan Heft, Brooklyn Koger, Shelby Lingafelter, Ellery McMurry, Emma Thompson, and Carson Tyree.

Making the district honor choir from St. John-Hudson are: Erin Crissman, Mackenzie Hacker, Dayton Long, Bree Meyer, Payton Meyer, Jessica Owens, and Darby Smith.

Making the district honor band from St. John is Jade Portillo on 9th chair clarinet.