LANGDON - On Monday, Fairfield High School canceled all scheduled performances this weekend of its fall play, the murder-mystery comedy “Who’s Dying to be a Millionaire?”

A combination of factors led to the cancellation, said Fairfield USD 310 Superintendent Betsy McKinney.

Some students had dropped out because of other activities, and when a leading actor in the play became ill, that proved too much, she said.

The play was slated to open Friday and run through Sunday.

McKinney said the cancellation of an entire play was a first. She said USD 310’s annual spring production will be performed. It won’t be this play.