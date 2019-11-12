One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle, head-on collision early Monday in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:40 a.m. on US-36 highway, just west of Hazelnut Road. The location was about six miles west of Hiawatha.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck was eastbound on US-36 when it lost control, sliding sideways across both lanes of traffic. The Ranger then struck a westbound 2011 Nissan Rogue sport utility head-on.

The Ford pickup truck then came to rest on its driver's side in the roadway, the patrol said.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Kirk Warren Eisenbise, 55, of Morrill, was transported to Hiawatha Hospital with suspect serious injuries. The patrol said it wasn't immediately known whether Eisenbise was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Nissan, Melissa Ann Ryser, 37, of Wathena, had a possible injury, the patrol said. Ryser was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol's online crash log.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.