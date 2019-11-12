"My mom is trying to kill me."

That's what 911 operators in Henderson, Nevada, near Las Vegas, heard when they answered an emergency call on Oct. 21. Audio from that call was just released by authorities.

On the other end of the line was a 7-year-old boy who had reportedly been stabbed 25 times by his mother. Miraculously, he survived, according to TV station KTBC.

His mother, however, was killed by responding officers. The Henderson Police Department says Claudia Nadia Rodriguez, 37, was shot after she somehow managed to grab an officer's service weapon, firing a single round.

Paramedics rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Doctors are hopeful he will be able to fully recover.

“The city of Henderson Police Department recognizes that this tragedy will have lasting effects on everyone involved,” city leaders said in a statement obtained by KTBC.

An investigation into the incident continues.