The Leavenworth City Commission has taken a series of votes that should help clear the way for the redevelopment of property along Metropolitan Avenue.

When they met Tuesday, commissioners approved a development agreement with a limited liability company called Fort Gate Properties.

The company will act as the developer for a project that will redevelop land at Seventh Street and Metropolitan Avenue on a site that currently includes the Commander’s Inn building, 1118 N. Sixth St., and Armed Forces Bank, 615 Metropolitan Ave.

Existing structures on the property will be torn down, and new commercial buildings will be constructed.

In addition to approving the development agreement, commissioners voted on final passage of the adoption of a redevelopment project plan, a community improvement district and vacating the remnant of an alley. These actions also were related to the proposed redevelopment on Metropolitan Avenue.

During Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Paul Kramer reviewed public incentives that were being offered for the project.

Kramer said the project should result in a $7.1 million investment with public incentives totaling $4.5 million.

“The city is not issuing debt for the incentives,” he said. “This is pay as you go.”

Incentives will come in the form of tax increment financing as well as an additional sales tax generated by businesses within the development.

When a project utilizes tax increment financing, increases in property tax and sales tax revenues can be used to reimburse a developer. Money generated through the TIF program can be used for things such as land acquisition, site preparation and infrastructure, according to the Kansas Department of Commerce website.

The site of the Leavenworth project already lies within an area that has been designated as a redevelopment, or TIF, district. This district has had two previous TIF projects involving the development of hotels.

Kramer said some of the property tax TIF money for the project will only be made available as benchmarks are met.

He said $1 million of tax increment financing generated within the existing TIF district would be made available upon the approval of the development agreement, which occurred during Tuesday’s meeting.

An additional $500,000 will be made available upon the demolition of the Commander’s Inn structure.

Kramer said city officials had wanted Commander’s Inn included in the redevelopment project. He said the old hotel was considered a blighted property and a haven for criminal activity.

“We want that property razed as soon as possible,” he said.

An additional $250,000 will be made available for each of three building permits obtained for the redevelopment project. An additional $250,000 will be made available if there is a building in the project area that is larger than 4,000 square feet.

City officials will make an additional $250,000 in TIF money available if the project draws a commercial tenant that is new to the Leavenworth and Lansing area.

