1. Picasso at the Lapin Agile: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., Hutchinson. Additional performances at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17. Tickets can be purchased online on stage9.com, at Apron Strings and the Hutchinson Art Center. The play follows a fictional meetings between Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a real Paris bar as the two men are on the cusp of greatness. Written by Steve Martin.

2. Hey Little Hutch PreK-K STEM Family Night: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nickerson Board of Education and USD 309 District Offices, 4501 4th Ave., Hutchinson. Cost: Free. Hey Little Hutch and Wichita’s Exploration Place invite families of children ages 3 to 5 for a free, fun, interactive and educational evening filled with activities built around science, technology, engineering and math – and healthy snacks. The first 20 families through the door will receive STEM-based make-’n’-take bags!

3. Fund for Hutchinson Grant Awards: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Crystal Ballroom at the Burt, 3 West Avenue B, Hutchinson. Join the Hutchinson Community Foundation as they award more than $200,000 in grants to community organizations from the Fund for Hutchinson. The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. at downtown's latest restored marvel, the Crystal Ballroom at The Burt. Refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

4. Men Only: Curry On (Indian): 6 p.m. Thursday, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $45 per person. Registration required: call 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign up in person. By popular demand we continue the trip to India, exploring the warm aromatic spice cooking of curries and other favorites with new recipes and techniques. This time we’ll feast on pork vindaloo, turmeric rice pilaf, potato-chickpea curry, buttery roti flatbread, creamy mango lassis, and a masala-tea-vodka cocktail.