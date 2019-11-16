Do we count our blessings or consider that we might be blessed by what we do not have?

One time when Michigan State was playing UCLA in football, the score was tied at 14 with only seconds to play. Duffy Daugherty, Michigan State's coach, sent in placekicker Dave Kaiser who booted a field goal that won the game.

When the kicker returned to the bench, Daugherty said, "Nice going, but you didn't watch the ball after you kicked it."

"That's right, Coach," Kaiser replied. "I was watching the referee instead to see how he'd signal it. I forgot my contact lenses, and I couldn't see the goal posts."

Ok now there are those who would call that kicker lucky. Was it luck or what was it something else?

How many times a day do you hear “Man, they sure were lucky.”

When good things happen to you do you consider yourself lucky? What about when good things don’t happen to you are you unlucky?

To me it’s all about perspective. Why is it that most people have to consider when the good things of life come into play as being lucky? Every day you and I have a choice on how to look at things that happen around us in life. When we are asked to count our blessings, we look to the things that we have but did we ever consider that we are blessed by things we don’t have?

In Psalm 103:2 David says 2Praise the Lord, my soul, and forget not all his benefits.

It’s easy to see the things God has given us as blessings but what about the things he hasn’t given us? Do we count them as blessings?

I came across this description on how one man keeps his life in the blessing category. When I find myself feeling sorry for myself; if I’m having a frustrating moment or day, I start ticking off circumstances in my head, “I’m not an orphan who has lost his whole family to AIDS or Ebola. I’m not a refugee who has seen family members and friends killed by terrorists and had to flee my home and everything I have and know. I’m not in a refugee camp wondering how I’ll feed my family or myself. I’m not homeless. I’m not being held as a prisoner in a foreign country. I’m not a five-year-old child with cancer.”

After awhile it isn’t difficult for me to come up with a very long list of why I feel blessed, fortunate.

In James 1:17 Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.

My friends, those good and perfect gifts may be things you never see. Do realize how much longer our blessing list is when we add the things we don’t have to put up with?

All of us need to quit focusing on what we can’t do and be thankful for what we can. All of us need to quit focusing on what we have and be grateful for what we don’t.

God is good and He has blessed us all more than we deserve but here’s what you need to remember, the best is yet to come.

So the next time you’re feeling down and disappointed in things, count your blessings. Look at what God has done, think about what He’s going to do, and then add all the things that you don’t have together with that you do.

Your blessing list will grow and grow and grow.

God is good. Thank Him for all blessings.