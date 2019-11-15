TOPEKA — NCAA Division II Washburn University used a 31-3 fourth quarter to down the Bethel College women's basketball team 87-46 at Lee Arena in Topeka.

The game counted as an exhibition for the Threshers.

Bethel trailed 24-14 after the first quarter and 43-22 at the half. Bethel got back in the game with a 21-13 third quarter, but the Ichabods were able to put the game away in the fourth.

Reagan Phelan led 2-1 Washburn with 14 points. Alexis McAfee and Shelbe Piggie each scored 11 points.

Brielle Hampton led Bethel with 10 points. Abby Schmidt scored nine points.

BETHEL (3-2 exhibition) — Hampton 3-6 3-4 10, Schmidt 2-2 5-8 9, Michalski 2-7 3-3 8, Calzonetti 2-3 0-0 5, Tenant 1-6 0-0 3, Spurgeon 1-1 0-0 3, Driscoll 1-2 0-0 3, Heim 1-5 0-1 2, Powell 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Rentas 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14-42 11-16 46.

WASHBURN (2-1) — Phelan 5-7 1-2 14, McAfee 3-8 4-4 11, Shelbe 5-6 0-2 11, Bentley 3-9 2-4 8, Thompson 6, Doebele 4-5 1-1 9, Casteneda 3-5 0-0 7, Sanz 2-4 0-0 6, Oliver 2-6 0-0 4, Rhodes 2-3 0-0 4, Stevens 1-3 0-0 3, Tanking 1-2 0-0 2, Willey 1-2 0-0 2, Narber 0-1 0-0 0, Glatczak 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Reigosa 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 35-67 8-13 87.

Bethel;14;8;21;3;—46

Washburn;24;19;13;31;—87

Total fouls — BC 12, WU 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 7-15 (Hampton 1-2, Michalski 1-5, Calzonetti 1-1, Fitzgerald 1-2, Tenant 1-2, Spurgeon 1-1, Driscoll 1-1, Heim 0-1), WU 9-23 (Phelan 3-4, McAfee 1-3, Piggie 1-1, Bentley 0-3, Castaneda 1-3, Sanz 2-4, Stevens 1-2, Narber 0-1, Reigosa 0-1). Rebounds — BC 24 (Schmidt 4), WU 40 (Oliver 8). Assists — BC 10 (Heim 3), WU 20 (Phelan 6). Turnovers — BC 28 (Powell 8), WU 11 (McAfee 5). Blocked shots — BC 1 (Schmidt 1), WU 3 (Pigge 1, Sanz 1, Oliver 1). Steals — BC 3 (Schmidt 2), WU 16 (Phelan 5). Officials — Lindsey, Hare, Marshall. Attendance — 1,052.