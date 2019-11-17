Remodel bathrooms for ADA compliance 1500 E 11th Ave., $40,000, Southpaw USA Inc.

Demolition of single family house 901 Garfield St., $ - Railsback, Anson T. and Kelly L.

Demolition single family residence 1701 E 2nd Ave., $ - TW Rolloffs

Detached shed 30' x 10' 1510 W 14th Ave., $7,400, Garrett, Robert L. and Jill D. Rev Trust

Detached garage 28x28 223 E Avenue A $7,000, Carlson, Andrew and MacKenzie

Reroof garage 624 W 8th Ave., $1,000, Lyon, Jesse Robert

Tear-off & reroof 1011 N Pleasant St., $1,900, Showalter, Larry R. and Laveda C.

Tear-off & reroof 3010 N Hendricks St., $1,950, Bredfeldt, Timothy T. and Brenda L.

Add 2 new egress windows 100 E 19th Ave., $536.80, Swanson, Cody E.

Tear off & reroof 614 E 9th Ave., $5,000, Vega Roofing LLC

Bath remodel 2603 N Monroe St., $7,500, Moore Remodeling & Renovation

Replace windows & siding 1005 N Washington St., $6,000, Real Remodeling

Reroof 1408 W 30th Ave., $6,200, Elite Roofing

Interior remodel, electrical, plumbing and sheetrock 1412 N Poplar St., $4,000, Angel, Monica Ayala and Melendez, Moises Segoviano

Egress window 2425 N Washington St., $4,925, Solid Ground Services

Re-roof residential home 403 W 24th Ave., $7,000, Rental Sales Remodeling LLC

Partial siding & reroof 1010 N Arthur St., $500, Gresham, Ashley L. and Anthony R.

Siding replacement on upper gables both sides of house 210 S Reformatory St., $500, Newcome, William S. and Connie L.

Tear-off & reroof 625 E 9th Ave., $1,000, Inchauriga, Jose L.

Tear-off & reroof 223 E 16th Ave., $12,900, Phoenix Roofing Inc.

Replacement siding on house 1210 N Forrest St., $1,000, Steinhauser, Timothy

Tear-off, sheeting, reroof 1129 W 17th Ave., $18,436, Dudley Constructin Company

Tear-off & reroof 906 E Avenue A $4,940, DH Home Improvement

Tear-off & reroof 2206 N Van Buren St., $5,300, Ark Valley Inc.

Replace siding on house 129 W 17th Ave., $8,600, McGowen, Duane L. and JR

Re-roof 1634 N Baker St., $6,000, Border To Border Roofing

Re-Roof house 201 E Avenue F, $6,700, Border To Border Roofing

Replace siding on house 1606 W 4th Ave., $1,387, Weve, Ryan and Kimberly Nadine

Tear-off & reroof 1528 N Orchard Ave., $6,000, Hammonds, Todd and Kyndra.