Three Topeka residents were seriously injured Sunday evening in a four-vehicle crash just west of Lawrence in Douglas County, authorities said.

A fourth Topeka resident suffered what were described as minor injuries in the collision.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:50 p.m. Sunday on US-40 highway at the intersection of East 800 Road. The location was about a mile west of K-10 highway.

The patrol said the crash occurred when a 2004 Saturn Ion that was westbound on US-40 was stopped to turn south — or left — onto East 800 Road when it was struck from behind by a GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle.

The collision forced the Saturn into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet G1500 van.

The Saturn then spun around and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Impala.

Three occupants in the Saturn were reported to have been seriously injured and were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. The patrol identified the three as Justin David Rupnicki, 27; Danielle Renee Kaler, 27; and Anthony Maximin, 9, all of Topeka. The patrol said all three were wearing their seat belts.

Another passenger in the Saturn, Arianny Sulin, 8, of Topeka, was reported to have minor injuries and was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital. The patrol said Arianny was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the GMC, Jamie Lee Guenther, 39, of Overbrook, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Guenther was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet van, Ryan Allan Lisher, 25, of Lawrence, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Lisher was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Chevrolet van, James Ryan Cornett, 24, of Lawrence, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Cornett was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Impala, Katelyn Renee Soules, 27, of Lawrence, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Soules was wearing a seat belt.