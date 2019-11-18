This week, readers were curious about little free libraries and historical background on impeachment.

Q: Where are little free libraries located in Hutchinson?

Hutchinson is home to several. Most are registered at https://littlefreelibrary.org, but not all. Readers, if I missed one, let me know and I’ll add it to the list.

Here are the ones I could find:

• 221 N Main St., Girl Scouts #50033 Little Library: This Little Library was built in 2019 as a sustainable community service project to help Girl Scouts in troop #50033 to earn their Silver Award.

• 301 East 3rd, Soup Kitchen Library

• 1300 N. Plum, Reno County Master Gardeners demo garden, HCC campus

• 1809 E 30th Ave., Prairie Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

• 514 E. First St.

• 105 Hyde Park Drive

• 1811 N Walnut Street

• 2210 N. Jackson

Q: There have been other presidents who have been part of impeachment proceedings, right? Can you fill me in on some of that history?

Absolutely. In recent memory, we’ve seen President Bill Clinton’s impeachment unfold in the 1990s, but he wasn’t the first and no U.S. president has ever been removed from office through impeachment.

Andrew Johnson and Clinton are the only two U.S. presidents who were formally impeached by Congress, reports The History Channel. In addition, only two other U.S. presidents have faced formal impeachment inquiries in the House of Representatives: Richard Nixon and Donald Trump.

Impeachment is a frequent threat in the political world, but it rarely gains traction in Congress. Past presidents facing threats of impeachment include George Washington, John Tyler, Herbert Hoover, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Our founding fathers made removing a president difficult on purpose. The process involves a formal inquiry in the House, a House vote, a trial in the Senate and another vote.

Although Congress has impeached and removed eight federal officials — all federal judges — no president has ever been found guilty during a Senate impeachment trial. Johnson came awfully close, though, in 1868; he barely escaped a guilty verdict by one vote, reports The History Channel.

Richard Nixon was never impeached, despite being complicit in one of the greatest political scandals in U.S. presidential history.

Nixon resigned on Aug. 8, 1974 — before the House of Representatives had a chance to impeach him. If he hadn’t quit, Nixon would likely have been the first president ever removed from office, given the crimes he committed to cover up his involvement in the Watergate break-ins.

In more recent headlines, the House Judiciary Committee has not yet passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, so the process is still in its early stages. Public testimony in the hearings began in the House on Nov. 13.

On Sept. 24, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump regarding his alleged efforts to pressure the President of Ukraine to investigate possible wrongdoings by former Vice President Joe Biden.

