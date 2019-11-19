The U.S. District Court in Wichita has ordered two Harvey County women and a Sedgwick County woman to appear in federal court next week to “show good cause” why they apparently did not respond to a jury duty summons.

Megan Renee Mata, of Newton, and Amanda Jean Myers, of Hesston, and Rebecca Lynn Collins, of Wichita, were named in separate court filings signed by U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten.

The orders to the women state that they were summoned by mail Aug. 19 and directed to call the automated jury information system. The automated system directed jurors to appear at 8 a.m. Oct. 22.

“I think that most people take their responsibilities for jury service seriously,” said Tim O’Brien, the Kansas City-based clerk of the U.S. District Court. Most of the time, he said, they do not have people who don’t pay attention to the summons.

The automated system shows who has called in and who hasn’t, O’Brien said. “It’s not difficult to work with our jury coordinators,” he said, if a potential juror has an issue, such as a planned vacation.

The court order reminded the women that “a person who fails to appear pursuant to such order or who fails to show good cause for noncompliance with the summons may be fined not more than $1,000.00 or imprisoned not more than three days, community service or any combination thereof.”