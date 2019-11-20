The Downtown Hutchinson holiday lights will officially turn “on” this Third Thursday, Nov. 21. Featured activities include a lighting ceremony at Avenue A Park at 6 p.m. The ceremony will include live music from HMS-8 Adams Street Singers.

Also this month, BrightHouse, in conjunction with Irish Photographer tutor Dave McKane and The Hutchinson Art Center will be facilitating an exhibition of photography projects undertaken by survivors of domestic and sexual violence in our community. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington, Hutchinson.

Through regular workshops held at BrightHouse, these budding photographers have studied the key aspects of storytelling through all images, using smart devices such as phones and tablets. All images were captured and processed by each survivor using a variety of photography elements covered throughout these workshops.

There will be some light refreshments and a silent auction of the pieces on exhibit. The Bretz & Young Charitable Foundation will be sponsoring this event. Dave McKane and BrightHouse director of advocacy Nikki Burkhart will both speak. The silent auction will end at 7:30 p.m. with the event concluding at 8 p.m.

Other activities include:

• Reno County Museum: Christmas in the Courtyard Celebration from 5:30-7:30 p.m., featuring music, carolers, hot cocoa, cookie decorating and more.

• Memorial Hall: Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Mobile Museum from 5:30 to 8 p.m., featuring several hands-on, educational play for all ages, including a plexi paint experience, real-tool workbench, Bernoulli wind table, building tools, engineering activities, a pretend restaurant, and more. Discovery Center educators will also be on-hand to engage participants in educational play. Free for all ages.

• Live music: Claire Wingert, Alex Garcia, and Barry Jones

Several Downtown Hutchinson businesses and restaurants also will be open late on Third Thursday, as well as a variety of community info and vendor booths set up along Main Street from Avenue B through 2nd Avenue. A complete November Third Thursday line-up can be found at: thirdthursdayhutch.com and on the Third Thursday Facebook page.