As of Tuesday, November 19, 2019, the New Media Investment Group, with its operating subsidiaries, GateHouse Media, ThriveHive and Bridge Tower Media, and Gannett Co., Inc. have officially come together as one. Both the public and operating companies will be called Gannett. This strategic move creates the largest local new organization in the United States, and with USA Today, offers a major local-to-national platform featuring a powerful network of brands and capabilities.

"We are turning a page in history and embracing the future as we become part of Gannett with our three publications The Pratt Tribune, Kiowa County Signal and St. John News, here in Pratt, Kansas," said local managing editor Jennifer Stultz. "Change isn't always easy but it can lead to good things for all of us in the news industry. Most importantly it allows us to better serve our customers."

There are four full-time employees at the Pratt, Kansas office putting out the three weekly papers: Shannon Briles, Circulation Manager; Sheryl Kutz, Office Manager; Jennifer Stultz, Managing Editor; and Gale Rose, Reporter (who is also a rover for the Dodge City Daily Globe and The Garden City Telegram).

Gannett leadership on Wednesday named key executives to lead the media company, choosing a mix of leaders from the old Gannett and its acquirer, GateHouse Media and parent New Media Investment Group.

Mike Reed will serve as CEO of the newly combined public company, which took on the name of Gannett Co. when the merger was finalized Tuesday. He previously was CEO of New Media. Paul Bascobert will serve as CEO of the new company’s operating subsidiary, Gannett Media Corp., as previously announced.

In a joint interview, Reed and Bascobert said they assembled their executive team with an eye on cohesion as the company aims to become a digital media powerhouse. The new Gannett has more than 250 daily publications, including USA TODAY, as well as several hundred weeklies and an array of digital marketing services.