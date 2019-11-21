Defendant sentenced for assault

LEAVENWORTH — A man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for pointing a gun at an employee of a Leavenworth restaurant, according to a prosecution official.

Stephen Charlton, 28, of Leavenworth, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated assault.

The charge stemmed from a March 30 incident when Charlton reportedly entered the Taco Bell restaurant in Leavenworth and pointed a gun at an employee, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Under state sentencing guidelines, a person with Charlton’s criminal history ordinarily would receive probation for the assault charge. But because a firearm was used, a special rule applied in the case, making a prison sentence the more likely outcome.

Charlton requested probation during his sentencing, but this request was denied, according to Thompson.

“This is why we have these special rules,” Thompson said in a news release. “No one should have to go to work and worry about a gun being put in their face.”