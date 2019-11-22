Baked goods, Ramon's Salsa and watercolor paintings by Darren Parker are just a small example of the plentiful items at this widely-attended Christmas craft fair on Saturday, November 30.

Come to the Pratt Municipal Building at 117 W. Third Street next Saturday, November 30 for a mind-tingling array of Christmas crafts and specialty homemade items, all for sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be sought-after watercolor prints by Darren Parker, often depicting local landmarks and memorable buildings in and around Pratt.

Handmade jewelry, scroll saw art, painted wood crafts, baked goods and salsa and just a few of the items that will be available. There is much, much more to discover next Saturday in Pratt.