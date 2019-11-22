Three people went to the hospital following a crash on 10th Avenue in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday south of the intersection of 10th Avenue and Wallis Lane.

A 61-year-old rural Leavenworth woman was driving a 2007 Subaru Forester. She was stopped in a northbound lane behind other vehicles. The Subaru was rear-ended by a 2000 Oldsmobile Alero. The driver, a 64-year-old Leavenworth woman, later told police she could not stop in time to avoid the collision, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

About a minute after the collision, the Oldsmobile was rear-ended by a 2000 Ford F-350 Lariat.

The truck traveled partially onto the top of the Oldsmobile, pushing the car out of the way. The truck then struck the Subaru, according to Nicodemus.

The 65-year-old Leavenworth man who was driving the pickup truck complained of hip pain after the crash. He was transported to the Eisenhower VA Medical Center.

The driver of the Oldsmobile and her passenger, a 9-year-old girl, were transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas, to be checked out, Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief said a determination has not yet been made about the issuance of citations.