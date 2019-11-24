Dillons closing early on T-Day

All Dillons locations will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 28.

The final widow of time for pick-up orders with online shopping will be from 11 a.m. to noon, with a final delivery time for online orders of 2 p.m.

Stores will reopen 6 a.m. Black Friday.

Several departments inside Dillons will operate with reduced hours on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. See your neighborhood store for additional details.

Harley’s Bicycles again among America’s Best Bike Shops

The National Bicycle Dealers Association has certified Harley’s Bicycles as among the top local bicycle retailers in the United States.

Fewer than 200 stores qualified for the honor each year.

Harley’s, at Seventh Avenue and Main in Hutchinson, has been awarded Best Bicycle Shop for the seven consecutive years, which is every year since the award's inception.

Owner Bob Updegraff credits his staff of Angela Updegraff-Fairchild, Kevin Graham, Vicki Josephson, Tyler Knockstead and Rayden Kaufman for the recognition.

Harley’s Bicycles has been serving Hutchinson and the surrounding area for more than 98 years.

Key to certification is a lengthy application survey that quantifies key elements found in successful retail operations of all kinds. Mystery shoppers then evaluated dealers through phone and email contacts, website appeal and accuracy, and an in-store visit with a detailed breakdown of their experience, from a customer’s perspective, provided to all shops participating.

America’s Best Bike Shops certification requires not only great shopping experiences and expert staff but also support for cycling local and national cycling advocacy.

The National Bicycle Dealers Association is a non-profit organization promoting the interests of cycling and specialty bicycle retail since 1946.

Central Care Cancer Center receives recognition for cancer care

GREAT BEND – Central Care Cancer Center in Great Bend has been recognized by the QOPI Certification Program LLC for completing a three-year certification program for outpatient hematology-oncology practices that meet nationally recognized standards for quality cancer care.

An open house-type celebration to mark the award will be 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday at the center in Great Bend.

QOPI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American Society of Clinical Oncology Inc. The QOPI Certification Program builds on ASCO’s Quality Oncology Practice Initiative.

“We’re extremely proud to receive this certification from the QOPI Certification Program, which underscores our continued commitment to excellence for our patients,” said Alfredo Lopez, Chief Executive Officer of Central Care Cancer Center. “Having access to the highest quality of cancer care that’s close to home and near loved ones, is imperative when conquering cancer.”

In applying for certification, Central Care Cancer Center participated in a voluntary comprehensive site assessment against specified standards consistent with national guidelines, and was successful in meeting the standards and objectives of the QOPI Certification Program.

The certification program launched in January 2010 and nearly 300 practices are currently certified.

This certification for outpatient oncology practices is the first program of its kind for oncology in the United States and was expanded internationally in 2016.

Central Care Cancer Center is one of only a few oncology clinics in Kansas to be QOPI Certified.

The cancer center’s expert team of physicians and staff, coupled with the latest technology and treatment techniques, allows it to treat a wide range of cancers that are customized for each patient. Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, financial counseling, and supportive services are all available under one roof.

Kidron Bethel Village dementia care program accredited

NORTH NEWTON – After a year-long training and accreditation process, Kidron Bethel Village is now accredited by Comfort Matters.

Comfort Matters is a philosophy, care practice and an evidence-based program that improves the quality of care and quality of life for persons with dementia. The practice was developed at Beatitudes Campus in Phoenix through more than a decade of research around person-directed health care practices and the latest science on supporting people who live with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

“It is vital that Kidron Bethel Village integrates best practices in caring for persons diagnosed with dementia,” said Linda Peters, executive director of Kidron Bethel Village. “Being certified as a Comfort Matters accredited provider demonstrates our commitment to embed care practices into our organization that provides the best quality of care and quality of life for persons with dementia.”

The accreditation process took 14 months and included a review of the long-term care communities’ practices, pertinent medical records, verification of staff competencies and adoption of Comfort Matters policies and procedures as it pertains to the care given to residents living with dementia.

Kidron Bethel Village is a part of Bluestem Communities, a nonprofit organization in central Kansas made up of several retirement communities and programs dedicated to serving those 55 and better.

To learn more, visit kidronbethel.org.

Sunflower Diversified to open UPS Store later this year

GREAT BEND – While the new venture at Sunflower Diversified Services will create job opportunities for clients at the non-profit agency, it also will generate a positive rippling effect throughout the community, said Debbie McCormick, director of marketing.

Later this year, a new full-service UPS Store will open at 5523 10th, the same location as Sunflower Recycling Center. It will offer packing and shipping; printing and mailbox services; and sell stamps at its United States Postal Service drop-off site.

Printing services include business cards, flyers, brochures and restaurant menus. Graphic design, window decals, and vehicle and sports banners also will be available.

“The mailbox service provides a unique opportunity to secure a physical address, which is important because some companies will not ship to a P.O. Box,” said Debbie McCormick, director of marketing. “You have your own key to your own mailbox at 5523 10th. If an item is too large for the mailbox, we will store it for you.

Several Sunflower clients will have new job opportunities at the UPS Store, with the support of their job coaches. Everyone involved receives specialized training.

Sunflower serves children and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays in central Kansas.

Any extra revenues go directly back to clients in the form of wages, services, programs and adaptive equipment.

The UPS Store will employ a couple of people who are not Sunflower clients, including an assistant manager.

The new store will not replace the UPS 9th Street location in Great Bend.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and Sunday hours during the Christmas season.

Great Bend office ups give to Operation Christmas Child

GREAT BEND – If the increase in the number of gifts for Operation Christmas Child is any indication, the spirit of the season is snowballing at Spectrum CPA Partners.

In its first year of participation in the project, the local accounting firm collected and packaged six gift boxes. That increased to 32 last year and, now in its third year, Spectrum staff assembled 53 gift boxes.

“We are so pleased that this project is continuing to grow,” said Joni Haines, Spectrum office manager. “It gives us great joy to put smiles on the faces of so many children.”

Spectrum is part of a year-long effort to provide gifts for children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease around the globe. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization.

Donations collected throughout the year are boxed and shipped to Denver for delivery around the world.

Anyone who wants to participate may stop by the Spectrum office, 1400 Polk, anytime during the year with gifts that fit into a shoebox. The staff will package the gifts and distribute the shoeboxes in November next year.

Examples of gifts include: school supplies; personal hygiene items; toys; flashlights and batteries; shoes and socks; crayons; and small blankets. Items that are discouraged include candy; toothpaste; gum; food; breakable items; aerosol cans; and anything that is used or damaged.

The Spectrum gifts were sent to First Church of the Nazarene, Great Bend, before being shipped to Denver.

For more information, call Spectrum at (620) -792-5378.