Marva Sue (Bradley) Harvey, age 76, passed away surrounded by family at Hospice, Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, AZ on Sunday, November 3, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on July 30, 1943 in Pratt, KS to Edward Melton and Gladys Agnes (Silvers) Bradley.

Marva was reared on a farm near Preston, KS, where she graduated from high school in 1961. In her childhood she enjoyed participating in Girl Scouts, taking voice lessons and playing the clarinet, and traveling throughout Kansas as a representative of the Methodist Youth Fellowship. She was recruited and offered a partial scholarship to attend Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, KS, where she studied mathematics and met her future husband, James Elmer Harvey. Marva and Jim were married June 2, 1964 and relocated to Detroit, MI. Marva completed her B.S. in Mathematics at Wayne State University. After graduation she worked as a systems programmer at the Wayne State University Data Processing Center and was trained on the (then) new IBM 360 mainframe computer.

In 1968 Marva and Jim both quit their jobs and moved to Tucson, AZ where Jim pursued a PhD in Optical Sciences at the University of Arizona. In Tucson, Marva gave birth to three sons; Todd Alan (1969), Troy Aaron (1971) and Trevor Scott (1973). During this time, she became actively involved in establishing Ganga Groceries, a local food cooperative. After moving to Tequesta, FL in 1976, Marva, along with Jim, and Todd, was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The family moved to Albuquerque, NM, in 1978, where Marva studied applied kinesiology, became a Touch for Health instructor and practiced in the office of a local chiropractor.

She encouraged her boys’ participation in competitive swimming and karate and traveled with them to competitions throughout the region. She also shared her love of camping with her boys in the mountains of New Mexico. In 1983 Marva moved to Redding, CT with her family. She loved her home in the woods of Connecticut, with its close access to New York City, where she enjoyed taking visiting friends and family members. Marva’s passion for collectible dolls led her to part-time employment with the toy company, F.A.O. Schwartz, where she also worked as a doll hair stylist for the annual catalog.

Moving with Jim to Greater Orlando, FL in 1992, Marva turned her energy toward visual arts and crafts, rubber stamping, and collage work. She returned to Tucson, AZ, when Jim retired from the University of Central Florida in 2012. As her skill and confidence grew in the visual arts she began painting and exhibiting her work. She was member and officer of the Contemporary Artists of Southern Arizona (CASA). For the past three years she was a practitioner of Biophotonic Therapy and enjoyed delivering its benefits to many with whom she associated.

Marva’s faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ left an indelible influence on her family and loved ones. She served in various positions in the congregations where the family worshipped. She was a committed wife and mother – supporting her husband in his career and energetically involved in her children’s activities. In later years Marva traveled frequently across the US to visit her three adult children and seven grandchildren,

Survivors include her husband Jim; son Todd, wife Jennifer, and grandsons Lukas, Alexander, and Theodore of Beaverton, OR; son Troy, wife Travis, and grandsons Eden and Torbjørn of Brighton, UT; and son Trevor, wife Sara, and grandchildren Quinter and Annika of Iowa City, IA.