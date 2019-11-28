Today’s Birthday (11/28/19). This year is for you. Provide steady, excellent quality in order to raise profits. Your touch is golden this winter, easing a family financial shift. Personal reflection next summer illuminates another direction through a change, energizing a collaboration to lucrative gain. Shine on, you crazy diamond.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Intuition provides the best timing with a professional project. New income is possible. Visualize perfection. Secure the ground taken. The tide is in your favor.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Educational adventures develop. Make a good impression on a respected teacher. Adapt to surprising circumstances. You could make an incredible discovery.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a profitable loophole. An unexpected financial opportunity presents itself. Actions taken now can have serendipitous results. Collaborate for shared gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Things with your partner could get unexpectedly dreamy. Good fortune reveals a secret benefit. Discover a beautiful coincidence, hidden blessing or unplanned act of serendipity.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Push for new records with your physical performance. Take new ground. Surprise yourself with a remarkable effort. Take bold action. Discover unimagined benefits.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Feel the love. Romance saunters in the door and lingers seductively. Enjoy moments of bliss and synchronicity. Connect on a whole new level.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Creativity flourishes at your house. Connect with family for spontaneous collaborations. Fill the place with joyful celebrations, beautiful decorations, delicious fragrances and flavors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Unusual suggestions and brilliant ideas incite a creative flurry. Your muses sing to you. Suddenly you can see a previously elusive solution. Take notes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A lucky break appears. Discover new income, extra silver or unexpected treasure. Accept lucrative advice or a beneficial reward for work done earlier.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Ask for what you want. You can get what’s needed. Your greatest strength is love. Somehow things align for a personal dream. Share gratitude.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Listen to your intuition. You’re especially sensitive and perceptive. Wondrous insights reveal themselves when least expected. Dreams can come true. Make bold plans and visions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Others believe in you. A community effort produces more than you asked for. An unexpected bonus arises from your contribution to a shared cause.