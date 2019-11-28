A 32-year-old Wichita man was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a semi-trailer while walking on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Brandon James Henderson.

The crash was reported at 6:03 a.m. on Interstate 35 on the turnpike, about 10 miles south of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Henderson was struck by a 2018 Freightliner that was northbound on the highway.

Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Ibrahim Al Seady Hadi, 53, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported uninjured.

The patrol's online crash log didn't indicate whether Hadi was wearing a seat belt.

Additional details weren't immediately available.