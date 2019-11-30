Winter Sports Preview: The Lady Mavericks will be tough this year.

The Kiowa County Girls basketball team looks to kick off the 2019-20 season with a mix of veterans and newcomers. Head Coach Thomas Derstein will be at the helm for the Lady Mavs for the 6th year, with Kim Heft assistant him once again. KCHS recorded a winning season in 2018-19, going 13-9. Sabrina Thomas and Kellie Rhodes are two inside players returning for KCHS this season. Both are tall, athletics players who have mostly played power forward and center, but they may see some perimeter time this season if that is what the matchup calls for. Coach Derstein believes they are both ready for the challenge. Other returners are sophomores Addison Sherer and Addi Heinson, who had solid freshman campaigns a season ago. There are several Lady Mavs who haven’t seen varsity action yet in their high school careers but are ready to make the leap and start contributing after a great summer of team building and good basketball.

“A little mix of both [veterans and newcomers]. We'll be older, but not have a lot of varsity experience with only 4 players returning from last year’s core group. However, there are some talented freshmen that could be pushing for some minutes here and there. We'll be competitive this season, but my message to the girls is that we have to earn the right to be in the conversation for any titles, so we'll have to see how hard the girls are willing to work this season to get there,” said Head Coach Thomas Derstein.

The Lady Mavs kick off their season on December 6th, with a home game against the Skyline Lady T-Birds from Pratt.