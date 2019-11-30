Traffic stop leads to fatal shooting of suspect

PITTSBURG — On Thursday night, about 11:50 p.m., an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Quincy and Joplin Streets, according to a department news release. The vehicle failed to yield and began to flee from the officer, heading east into the county on Quincy toward the Kansas-Missouri border at S. 270th St., and came to a stop south of the intersection at S. 270th St. and E. 540th Ave, according to the release.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver allegedly exited the vehicle with a long gun and shots were fired, during which the suspect apparently received a gunshot wound. The officer was uninjured.

The injured suspect was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg and was later pronounced deceased. The investigation into this incident has been turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Pittsburg Police Department representatives said Friday they could not provide additional information on the case, including the identity of the suspect.

Commissioners discuss bridge proposal

LEAVENWORTH — When they met this week, Leavenworth city commissioners considered a request for support for a project that could result in the construction of a new bridge across the Missouri River.

But city officials suggested following a process that would bring together various stakeholders and look at other transportation alternatives.

The issue was discussed Tuesday as city commissioners reviewed a letter sent from commissioners in the Leavenworth County government.

The letter proposes a project that would link Missouri 152 Highway with a road in the Lansing area. The project would include a bridge across the Missouri River.

The letter asks city commissioners to provide a letter of support for the project and commit funds for a preliminary feasibility study.

The letter suggests the next step would be the formation of a committee to oversee the completion of the study.