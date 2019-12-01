Varsity players return to lead small squad.

Returning Starters: (3)

Bree Meyer – 5’8” Sr.

Erin Crissman – 5’9” – Sr.

Darby Smith – 5’9” So.

Other Returning Players:

Zayreli Reyes – 5’4” Jr.

Breanna Clark – 5’5” Jr.

Payton Meyer – 5’6” So.

Kaylynn Claussen – 5’10” So.

Bailee Hudson - 5’6” So.

Incoming Freshman and newcomers:

Jade Portillo 5’6” Fr.

Mackenzie Hacker 5’8” Fr.

Outlook:

Experience should be a plus for us. Depth will be an issue with only 10 girls on the roster. We also play a very difficult schedule, playing several larger schools, with most of those games being on the road. We won’t play our first home game until after Christmas, and our second is in February.

Coach’s Comment:

We had a good summer and showed a lot of improvement. A positive for us is that we return quite a few players who played varsity basketball last season. Obviously, staying healthy and out of foul trouble will be key for us with only 10 players on our roster.

Last Season’s Finish:

9-13

Head Coach:

Danny Smith – 12th Season as SJHS Head Coach (191-73 at St. John), 20th Season Overall (236-114),

Mascot: Tigers

League: CPL

Class: 1A