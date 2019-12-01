Basketball coach enters second year with completely different team to work with.

Newcomers

Freshman

Madison Butler 5’4”

Amber Clawson 5’6”

Lupita Galan 5’10”

Joselin Garcia 5’7”

Machia Huggins 5’7”

Returning Starters

Lydia Mendez 5’4” SR

Returning Players

Elena Kuckelman 5’8” SR

Kimber Duncan 5’4” SR

Kaylee Hottovy 5’2” SR

Caren Holguin 5’5” SR

Kimberly Arreola 5’5” SO

Abi Ibarra 5’6” SO

Berenice Acosta 5’6” SO

Yoselin Ibarra 5’3” SO

Coach’s info:

Megan Schroeder, entering 2nd year as head coach at MHS with overall record: 4-15

Comments:

This year’s team will be totally different then last years team. We only have 1 girl with limited varsity starting experience. All the girls will be asked to take on a different role this year, and I am excited to see how they handle them. I expect this group of girls to go out and compete hard every night. I also expect several of the underclassmen to contribute on varsity this year and learn from some of our great senior leaders. Our main focuses will be on improving our rebounding and defensive skills.