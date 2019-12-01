St. John High School boys basketball team brings an impressive history into the news season, and players are ready to make a name for themselves in the Central Prairie League.

Head Coach: Clint Kinnamon, McPherson College 1990

28th year as head coach, 30th overall, 14 state tournament appearances

Starting 19th year @ St. John, 10 state tournament appearances

Assistant Coach: Danton Hilton, 1st Year (Formerly the HC at Attica HS)

Central Prairie League 1A Boys Mascot: Tigers

Overall Coaching Record: 455-192

Starting 19th Year @ St. John 2001-Present: 342-97 record, 10 state tournament appearances

4 state championships, 3 x 2nd, 2 x 3rd

Previous Head Coaching: Claflin Girls 1991-1996, 88-34 record, 3 state tournament appearances; Arkansas City Boys 1997-2001 25-61 record, 1 state tournament appearance; Assistant Coaching: Missouri State University Women 1996-1997, NIT tournament appearance

CPL Finish 2018-19: 2nd Overall Record 2018-19: 23-5

2018-19: Placed 2nd at 1A State Tourney (lost to Central Plains in State Championship game)

2018-19: 23-5

2017-18: 20-6

2016-17: 21-2

2015-16: 19-4

2014-15: 26-0

2013-14: 26-0

2012-13: 25-1

Seniors Lost: (3)

Mason Osborne (Garden City Community College)

Eddy Calleros

Cashe McVey

Returning Starters: (3) HT YR PPG RPG APG SPG

Tanner Halling 6’7” SR 17 8 2.5 BPG

Trey Fisher 6’1” SR 3 4 1 1

Collin Halling 6’1” SR 5 3 1

Marshall Woolf 6’1” SR 7 3 2 1

Other Letter Winners: HT YR PPG RPG APG SPG

Elijah Delp 6’7” SO 2 2

Uriel Calleros 5’10” JR 1 1

Toby Woolf 6’2” JR 1 1



Other Player to Watch: HT YR

Joel Ortiz 5’7” SR PG who transferred from Great Bend last year

Strengths:

1. Size and athleticism. Tanner and Elijah are all really long. Our guards also have decent size and athleticism.

2. Rebounding. Our guards are very good rebounders as well as our big guys.

3. Unselfish. We have a team full of guys that really like each other and will share the ball.

4. Strong inside post game.

Weaknesses:

1. Have to develop some depth at guard positions.