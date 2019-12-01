Young leadership will get a chance to shine for Macksville team this season.

Mustang Basketball Motto: “Nothing Worth Having Was Ever Achieved Without Hard Work”

Head Coach: Jeff Kuckelman

Years at School: 17 years all as head coach

Record Coaching at Current School: 312-103

Assistant Coach: Dan Grizzell 7th year at school

Last years season record: 19 – 7

Last season’s league finish/record: 4 th 5 – 3

Number of state appearances: 10

Number of Returning Lettermen: 6

Returning Starters: 2

Projected Starters

PG Simon Acosta Sr. 5’11” 2.0 pts., 1.1 rebs, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals

G Alexis Barron Fr. 6’2” N/A

F Harley Blaske Sr. 6’1” 3.7 pts, 2.8 rebs, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals

F Ryan Kuckelman Fr. 6’5” N/A

F Cleven Huggins Jr. 6’5” 1.9 pts, 1.0 rebs, 0.1 assists, 0.1 steals

Other Returning Players: G Michael Seward Jr. 5’9” 0.1 pts., 0.1 rebs., 0.1 assists

F Kirby Sebes Jr. 5’9” 0.1 pts., 0.2 rebs.

F Zane Johnson Sr. 6’0” 0.1 pts, 0.2 rebs, 0.1 assists, 0.1 steals

Top Players Graduated: Karson Waters, Kaleb Lickiss, Kody Mead, Darien Miller, Grant Frink

Coaches comments on upcoming season:

We will be very young with the potential for some freshmen to see significant playing time. Some of our upper-classmen were a big part of our run to the state tournament last season so we are hoping that they can lead our youth and give them a chance to mature and get better throughout the season. Our league is always extremely challenging with the 1A and 2A state champion and the 1A runner-up all residing in it. There are also several out of league games against good teams that will be challenging. Put all that together and we hope those challenges will help our team to get better and be prepared for the postseason.

League Predictions

St. John will be tough as they have Halling back and have a shooter that can take some of the pressure off of him.

Ness City has some returning players and have been pretty good on the jv level so they will still be a good team.

Ellinwood could surprise some people as they have some key returners as well as some good freshmen that will

make them better. Victoria will be looking to some younger players to give them minutes. LaCrosse has a couple

players back that were their driving force last year so I look for them to be improved. Kinsley lost a lot to

graduation but are looking to some underclassmen that saw minutes last year to step up. Otis Bison lost 2 very good

players to graduation but will have a couple starters back who will help them. As always, our league will be

extremely tough and we hope to be improved throughout the season.