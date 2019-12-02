Creative writers to meet

Holiday memories will be shared at the Creative Writers Fellowship meeting at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Hesston Public Library.

The "Read About" topic is “Memorable Holiday Experience.” Finger foods will be served. Visitors are welcome.

Art is Ageless calendar signing party Dec. 6

Five local artists in Newton Presbyterian Manor’s annual Art is Ageless juried competition are featured in the 2020 Art is Ageless Calendar and cards produced by Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America. A come-and-go calendar reveal reception will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Some of the artists will be available to sign complimentary calendars for those guests who stop by Presbyterian Manor, 1200 E. Seventh.

“Sculptural Tree,” a wire sculpture by Lois Hamilton, of Newton, and “The Barn,” a mixed media piece by Arlys Schwabauer, of Newton, are featured in the calendar as masterpiece finalists. Honorable mention pieces also published are “Courthouse Steps,” a hand-pieced and hand-quilted quilt by L. Deane Frey, of Newton, and the photograph titled “In Your Yard” by Richard McCall, of Newton, who died in 2019.

R. Allan Lister has two pieces in the 2020 card collection. A Christmas card features the painting “Golden Christmas Glow” while the Easter card highlights his mixed media piece called “Cathedral.”

“All are welcome to come pick up a copy of this award-winning calendar and have it signed by our local artists,” said marketing director Noelle Dickinson. “The masterpiece level is extremely competitive, so I’m very pleased for our featured artists.”

Calendars are complimentary but donations are always welcome for the Art is Ageless program. For more information about Newton Presbyterian Manor, contact Dickinson at 316-283-5400 or ndickinson@pmma.org.